Mocha intensifies into 'very severe' cyclonic storm, IMD issues alert

Cyclone Mocha has strengthened into a very severe cyclonic storm over the Southeast parts adjoining the central Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said on May 12.

It is expected to make landfall around noon on May 14, crossing southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts with maximum sustained wind speeds of 150-160 kmph and gusts up to 175 kmph.

Wind warnings have been issued for the Andaman islands, Tripura, Mizoram, south Manipur, and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal. The sea conditions are anticipated to be very rough for the next 24 hours.

Fishermen, ships, boats, and trawlers are advised to refrain from venturing into the Central Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea until May 14, and into the Northeast Bay of Bengal from May 12-14, the weather forecaster said. Those already in the Central Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea have been urged to return to the coast.

IMD has issued warnings of potential damage and suggested preventive actions, saying minor damage to unsecured structures, uprooting of small trees and standing crops was expected. It advised farmers to immediately harvest mature fruits and crops.

Rising mercury

In other parts of the country, temperatures are rising. Hot and uncomfortable weather is highly likely in Konkan for the next two days, in Odisha for the next five days, and in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on May 13 and 14.

Heatwave conditions have re-emerged and are likely in isolated pockets over Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Bihar, and West Bengal on May 12, Rajasthan on May 12 and 13, and coastal Andhra Pradesh from May 13 to 16.

