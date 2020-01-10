App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 09:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi records min temp of 5.3 degrees Celsisus; mercury to drop further over weekend

The temperature is expected to drop further in the next two to three days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped 5.3 degrees Celsius on Friday due to icy winds coming from the hill states. The city recorded a high of 17.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

Some parts of the city witnessed dense fog in the morning. The Palam weather station recorded dense fog that brought down visibility to 150 metres at 5.30 am, a MeT department official said.

Twenty-three north-bound trains were delayed by up to 3.5 hours, said a Northern Railway spokesperson.

Close

The temperature is expected to drop further in the next two to three days.

related news

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology) at private forecaster Skymet Weather, said the mercury will drop further over the weekend due to icy winds coming from the north.

Another spell of rains is expected in Delhi-NCR around January 13-14 due to a fresh western disturbance, he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 09:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Met Department #Weather

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.