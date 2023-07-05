'We have no affiliation with Meta' clarifies Thread. This one is Slack's alternative

This much-older company, also named 'Threads', is based in San Francisco.

The buzz created around Meta's launch of "Threads" as an alternative to Twitter has put into the spotlight another company called "Threads". This one, however, is an alternative to Slack -- a popular messaging app used for official communication.

With the new Meta app trending on social media, the much older company based in San Francisco issued a clarification stating that they are not affiliated with any large social media company. "Threads is a Slack replacement designed for makers. Also, we have no affiliation with Meta. But you're welcome to stick around!" the company's bio read.



Hi, we're Threads. We've been kickin' it on this block for a while, and if you're new here, please note that we have no affiliation with any large social media company. We are, however, replacing Slack for the modern teams of today. Check out more below: pic.twitter.com/h7eH4lW4L9

— threads (@Threads) July 3, 2023

The company also shared a popular Spider-Man meme to highlight the confusion that the launch of Meta's Threads has caused.

Meta's Threads, will function similarly to Twitter, with text-based posts that can be liked, commented on, and shared, Bloomberg reported. People will be able to follow the accounts they follow on Instagram and keep their same user name on Threads. Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms Inc., declined to comment.

With the launch, Meta is seeking to take advantage Twitter’s problems since the social media service was taken over last year by the world's richest person Elon Musk. Among the issues that have angered users, and spurred them to seek alternative platforms, are Twitter’s loosening content moderation policies, and requiring a monthly subscription fee to be labeled as an authentic account.

