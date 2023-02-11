English
    Watch: When Anand Mahindra got 'Naatu Naatu' lessons from actor Ram Charan

    Ram Charan was barefoot as he showed Anand Mahindra a few steps from "Naatu Naatu" who followed it diligently.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2023 / 07:43 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra was taught a few steps of "Naatu Naatu" by actor Ram Charan. (Image: screengrab from video @anandmahindra/Twitter)

    Billionaire Anand Mahindra put on his dancing shoes as he learned a few steps of “Naatu Naatu” – the Oscar nominated song from “RRR” from none other than the movie’s star Ram Charan.

    The businessman met the actor at the Hyderabad ePrix and decided to learn some steps of the foot-tapping number performed by Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the SS Rajamouli magnum opus.

    “Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!” Mahindra, 67, tweeted with a video of the two dancing.

    Ram Charan was barefoot as he showed Mahindra the steps who followed it diligently. Then, the two hugged and continued to talk to other dignitaries at the event.



