Watch: A glass full of water tests Vande Bharat train's stability at 180kmph

Screengrab from video tweeted by @GMSRailway

India's fastest engine-less train, the Vande Bharat Express, has already achieved a speed of over 180 kilometres per hour in trials. Even more impressively, the train remains stable at high speeds, as evidenced by a recent video from Southern Railway.



Take a look at the new Vande Bharat rake on trial run clocking 180-183 Kmph. A glass filled to the brim with water stays stable even as the train speeds at 180 Kmph pic.twitter.com/La9LO7zmcB

— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) September 5, 2022

The Southern Railway shared a video which shows how a glass of water, placed inside the running train, remained stable even as it reached a speed of 180 kmph. Filled to the brim, and placed next to a speedometer, the glass remained stable even as the train sped up.

"Take a look at the new Vande Bharat rake on trial run clocking 180-183 Kmph. A glass filled to the brim with water stays stable even as the train speeds at 180 Kmph," said Southern Railway wrote while sharing the video.

The newly-designed third rake of the semi-high speed Vande Bharat train was unveiled by Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on August 12.

“This is a world-class train. And some really innovative things have been incorporated in this train like automatic opening of doors, comfortable space in the driver's cabin for the loco pilots to operate,” he said, speaking after inspecting the new prototype Vande Bharat express train rolled out at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, where the trains are being produced.

Vande Bharat Express is designed to be capable of running at a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has exceeded 180 kmph in trials. A self-propelled engine train, which means it does not have a separate engine, the Vande Bharat is also India’s first semi high speed train.

The first Vande Bharat Express train had been launched in February, 2019 on the New Delhi to Varanasi route. These second route is Delhi to Vaishno Devi in Jammu.

The government has set a target of 75 Vande Bharat trains to be manufactured and deployed across the country by August 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)