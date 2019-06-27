Watch Series 5: Here's is everything we know about the next-generation Apple smartwatch so far

Apple is expected to launch the Watch Series 5 alongside the iPhone 11. Over the years, the Cupertino-based giant has launched an Apple Watch alongside iPhones during September (except the Watch Series 1). While we are still a few months away from the usual launch cycle, here is everything we know about the rumoured Watch Series 5.

Apple updated the design of its smart-wearable with the Watch Series 4, the first since its inception. The current generation Watch 4 gets slightly slimmer bezels, resulting in a larger 40mm and 44mm screen size.

It is unlikely that Apple would make any further changes in the form factor for the next-generation smartwatch. The only possible design change could be a marginal difference in thickness.

According to a report by TechRadar, Ming-Chi Kuo stated that Apple could introduce a ceramic casing design on at least one model of the Watch Series 5. Kuo also suggested that Apple would introduce two-way wireless charging on Series 5. This means that users can place the smartwatch on their iPhones (or any other smartphone which supports wireless charging) to charge the device.

Under the hood, the Watch 5 may come with a new System-on-Chip (SoC) and a bigger battery. Apple could also introduce the much-rumoured sleep tracking feature on Watch 5. A Bloomberg report suggests that Apple would add sleep tracking on the Watch in 2020. Cult of Mac reported a patent filed by Apple that could ‘monitor chemicals in the air to smell’. This could possibly mean that the next Watch series would come with sensors that recognise the chemicals and pollutants in the air.