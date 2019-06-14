Launch timeline of Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, and Pixel 4 leaked

The launch cycle of most flagship by premium brands is nearing. While Samsung, Apple, and Google have not announced the official launch dates of their devices as yet, they typically release their flagship devices between August and October. A leaked screenshot has revealed the days when these tech giants would launch their upcoming smartphones.

Popular tipster Evan Blass has uploaded a screenshot of Verizon’s leaked pipeline for smartphone launches. The cropped image includes the timeline of Tier 1 devices that include Pixel 3a, Samsung Note 10, iPhone 11, and Google Pixel 4. On the timeline, there are dots placed as per the device’s launch date during the month.

According to the screenshot, Samsung would launch the Galaxy Note 10 by the end of August. This is comparatively late than Samsung’s Note 9 launch event that took place during the first week of August.

Next on the list is the iPhone which would launch during late September. Apple typically launches its iPhone lineup during the second week of September, and they go on sale in the subsequent week. If we go by the leaked image, the iPhone 11 lineup could launch during the very end of September.

Lastly, the screenshot mentions two Google devices, one of which is the Pixel 3a launched in May. The screenshot suggests that Pixel 4 would be released during mid-October. Google too, as per the image, would have a slightly delayed launch. The company took everyone by surprise by officially revealing the first look of its upcoming Pixel 4. The company shared an image that shows the rear panel sporting the square-shaped camera unit with two lenses and LED flash in it.

The companies have not officially announced the launch dates of their flagship devices as yet. However, Blass has maintained a good record when it comes to the accuracy of leaks.