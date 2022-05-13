English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: Bride and groom set themselves on fire in wedding stunt

    Ambyr Bambyr and Gabe Jessop made sparks fly – quite literally – when they set themselves on fire during their wedding reception

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
    A couple's fiery stunt on their wedding is going viral online (Image credit gabe_jessopInstagram)

    A couple's fiery stunt on their wedding is going viral online (Image credit gabe_jessopInstagram)


    A newlywed couple left their guests (and social media viewers) speechless with an unusual stunt on their wedding day. Ambyr Bambyr and Gabe Jessop made sparks fly – quite literally – when they set themselves on fire during their wedding reception, a viral video shows.

    The video was first shared on TikTok by their wedding photographer and DJ Russ Powell, where it has racked up over 13 million views. Since then, it has spread online like, well, wildfire, and reached other platforms like Instagram.

    Ambyr and Gabe, both professional stunt performers, put up a fiery display for their wedding guests. Footage shows one man lighting Ambyr’s bouquet on fire. The flames quickly spread to the couple themselves, who walk calmly, hand in hand.

    The newlyweds wore fire-proof gowns and suits and anti-burn gel but setting themselves on fire, the Daily Star reported.


    The couple, after walking a few steps as flames engulfed them, eventually knelt down on the ground. Two men with fire extinguishers then put the fire out.

    Close

    Related stories

    Commenting on his own video, Russ Powell cautioned people against trying similar stunts. “These are trained professionals, don't try this at home,” he wrote.

    "Our wedding send-off was accomplished with a team of professionals and should not be attempted without proper training and equipment," Ambyr reiterated in her own post.

    The one-of-a-kind wedding exit has gone viral online, with hundreds of comments and reactions. “They didn’t have sparklers, they WERE the sparklers,” wrote one commenter. “This was awesome,” another said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #stunt #viral video
    first published: May 13, 2022 01:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.