Watch: Bride and groom set themselves on fire in wedding stunt

A couple's fiery stunt on their wedding is going viral online

A newlywed couple left their guests (and social media viewers) speechless with an unusual stunt on their wedding day. Ambyr Bambyr and Gabe Jessop made sparks fly – quite literally – when they set themselves on fire during their wedding reception, a viral video shows.

The video was first shared on TikTok by their wedding photographer and DJ Russ Powell, where it has racked up over 13 million views. Since then, it has spread online like, well, wildfire, and reached other platforms like Instagram.

Ambyr and Gabe, both professional stunt performers, put up a fiery display for their wedding guests. Footage shows one man lighting Ambyr’s bouquet on fire. The flames quickly spread to the couple themselves, who walk calmly, hand in hand.

The newlyweds wore fire-proof gowns and suits and anti-burn gel but setting themselves on fire, the Daily Star reported.

The couple, after walking a few steps as flames engulfed them, eventually knelt down on the ground. Two men with fire extinguishers then put the fire out.

Commenting on his own video, Russ Powell cautioned people against trying similar stunts. “These are trained professionals, don't try this at home,” he wrote.

"Our wedding send-off was accomplished with a team of professionals and should not be attempted without proper training and equipment," Ambyr reiterated in her own post.

The one-of-a-kind wedding exit has gone viral online, with hundreds of comments and reactions. “They didn’t have sparklers, they WERE the sparklers,” wrote one commenter. “This was awesome,” another said.





