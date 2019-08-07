Vivo S1 with triple camera setup, MediaTek SoC launched in India: Specs, Price and Availability

Vivo has launched the Vivo S1 in India. Targeted towards the youth wanting a stylish smartphone, the Vivo S1 has been launched in two different colour options with a gradient, reflective back panel.

The Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch Halo FullView Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 404 PPI. With a water-drop notch at the top and minimum bezels on all sides, the S1 manages to get a screen to body ratio of 90 percent. For streaming content at the highest resolution, it also gets WideVine L1 support.

Under the hood, there is a 12nm Octa-core MediaTek P65 SoC clocked up to 2.0GHz. The processor is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded using microSD up to 256GB. There is a massive 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging.

For photography, there is a triple camera setup at the back with a 16MP f/1.78 primary sensor. The other two sensors include an 8MP f/2.2 AI Super Wide-Angle lens and a 2MP f/2.4 depth shooter.

Biometrics include an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. Vivo claims that the fingerprint scanner can detect and unlock the device within 0.48 seconds.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro-USB, 3.5mm headphone jack, OTG, etc. The Vivo S1 boots on Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9 out of the box and is available in two colours — Skyline Blue and Diamond Black.