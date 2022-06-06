English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Viswanathan Anand defeats world champion Magnus Carlsen again, leads rankings at Norway contest

    Viswanathan Anand recreated his magic when he stunned Magnus Carlsen in 50 moves and won the game.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 06, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST
    Viswanathan Anand is leading the points table followed by world champion Magnus Carlsen. (File photo)

    Viswanathan Anand is leading the points table followed by world champion Magnus Carlsen. (File photo)

    Viswanathan Anand on Monday returned to his winning ways as he beat world number one Magnus Carlsen in the fifth round of the Classical section in the Norway Chess tournament to climb to the top spot.

    After upstaging the Norwegian superstar in the Blitz event held ahead of the Classical section, the Indian Grandmaster claimed the victory in a thrilling sudden death game after the regular match ended in a 40-move draw.

    In Armageddon, the 52-year-old recreated his magic when he stunned Magnus Carlsen in 50 moves and won the game.

    With 10 points in his kitty, Viswanathan Anand has made his seat at the top of the points table with four more rounds to go in the chess tournament which features some of the world's best chess players.

    Anand had started the Classical section with three straight wins, beating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria) and Hao Wang (China) before American Wesley So ended his streak in the fourth round.

    Close

    Related stories

    Carlsen lies in the second spot with 9.5 points despite the loss to his long-time rival.

    In the ongoing Norway Chess tournament, the players take part in Armageddon (sudden death) in case of a draw in the classical game.

    Meanwhile, this is the second time in recent times that the world champion was beaten by an Indian.

    Last month, Carlsen was defeated by 16-year-old chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on May 20. And it was the second time in three months that the teenager from Chennai beat the 31-year-old Norwegian.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chess #Magnus Carlsen #Norway Chess tournament #Viswanathan Anand
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 01:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.