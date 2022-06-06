Viswanathan Anand defeats world champion Magnus Carlsen again, leads rankings at Norway contest

Viswanathan Anand is leading the points table followed by world champion Magnus Carlsen. (File photo)

Viswanathan Anand on Monday returned to his winning ways as he beat world number one Magnus Carlsen in the fifth round of the Classical section in the Norway Chess tournament to climb to the top spot.

After upstaging the Norwegian superstar in the Blitz event held ahead of the Classical section, the Indian Grandmaster claimed the victory in a thrilling sudden death game after the regular match ended in a 40-move draw.

In Armageddon, the 52-year-old recreated his magic when he stunned Magnus Carlsen in 50 moves and won the game.

With 10 points in his kitty, Viswanathan Anand has made his seat at the top of the points table with four more rounds to go in the chess tournament which features some of the world's best chess players.

Anand had started the Classical section with three straight wins, beating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria) and Hao Wang (China) before American Wesley So ended his streak in the fourth round.

Carlsen lies in the second spot with 9.5 points despite the loss to his long-time rival.

In the ongoing Norway Chess tournament, the players take part in Armageddon (sudden death) in case of a draw in the classical game.

Meanwhile, this is the second time in recent times that the world champion was beaten by an Indian.

Last month, Carlsen was defeated by 16-year-old chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on May 20. And it was the second time in three months that the teenager from Chennai beat the 31-year-old Norwegian.

(With inputs from PTI)