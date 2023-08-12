Virat Kohli’s clarification on report that he charges Rs 11.45 crore for an Instagram post

Cricketer Virat Kohli has dismissed a report on his social media earnings (Image credit: @virat.kohli/Instagram)

Virat Kohli has dismissed a recent report on his social media earnings as “not true.” The report in question was released by social media marketing platform Hopper HQ on Friday and was widely covered in the media. It claimed that the former India skipper earns a staggering Rs 11.45 crore for each sponsored post on Instagram.

Virat Kohli, 34, issued a clarification on the report a day after it was released. In a post shared on X – the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter – Kohli said that the news making the rounds on his social media earnings is untrue.

“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true,” he tweeted.



— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023

The Hopper HQ report claimed to reveal the richest Instagram celebrities and how much they charge for a post on the photo-sharing platform. The list was topped by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who apparently earns $3,234,000 (Rs 26.8) crore for each post on Instagram . He was followed by rival Lionel Messi, who, according to Hopper HQ, charges $2,597,000 (Rs 21 crore) for each sponsored post. Virat Kohli was the only Indian to make it to the top 25 – he ranked 14 according to the list.

While Kohli has dismissed reports that he earns $1,384,000 (Rs 11.45 crore) for each Instagram post, his income from endorsements is believed to be sizeable. He was the only Indian to be included in the Forbes list of the world’s highest paid athletes in 2020. His current portfolio of brands include Puma, HSBC, O’cean Beverages, Vivo India and many more.