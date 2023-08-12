Virat Kohli’s clarification on report that he charges Rs 11.45 crore for an Instagram post

Virat Kohli has dismissed a recent report on his social media earnings as “not true.” The report in question was released by social media marketing platform Hopper HQ on Friday and was widely covered in the media. It claimed that the former India skipper earns a staggering Rs 11.45 crore for each sponsored post on Instagram.
Virat Kohli, 34, issued a clarification on the report a day after it was released. In a post shared on X – the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter – Kohli said that the news making the rounds on his social media earnings is untrue.
“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true,” he tweeted.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023
While Kohli has dismissed reports that he earns $1,384,000 (Rs 11.45 crore) for each Instagram post, his income from endorsements is believed to be sizeable. He was the only Indian to be included in the Forbes list of the world’s highest paid athletes in 2020. His current portfolio of brands include Puma, HSBC, O’cean Beverages, Vivo India and many more.
