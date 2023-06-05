Virat Kohli joins HSBC India's campaign: 'My system of discipline resonates with its legacy'

A screengrab of Virat Kohli in the HSBC India advertisement.

Virat Kohli has recently tied up with HSBC India for its new advertising campaign which focuses on ‘opening up a world of opportunity’ for aspirational Indians going global. The association is aimed at using Kohli’s appeal to help convey the benefits of banking with HSBC.

An ad, part of the campaign, begins with a shot of a cricket stadium and shows the former India skipper's name on a billboard beneath a prestigious list of batsmen before abruptly starting to fade away. The ad then shows a close-up of Kohli's face as he puts on his helmet after moments of introspection in his dressing room.

Virat Kohli then tells viewers to forget about all his accomplishments and his cricketing past and to concentrate on the new opportunities he is about to take up as he walks out of the dressing room and onto a stadium. The doors then change into the company’s logo with the tagline: “My account starts today".



My records. My awards. My wins & losses. #WipeMyRecordClean

Because what I am, has no bearing on what I am about to be!#MyAccountStartsToday with #HSBCIndia, the springboard of my story that is yet to be written.

Get ready to start yours! https://t.co/cm4fNLek2I@HSBC_IN #ad pic.twitter.com/PU5WNk8ieY

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 5, 2023

Speaking about the campaign, Kohli said, “I knew that the association would be very organic and natural and not be forced in any way. One can rest on their accomplishments, but the moment at hand is what counts the most. My system of discipline, commitment, and focus, aspects that have played a key role in my career so far, resonates deeply with its legacy in India."

Jaswinder Sodhi, head of customer proposition, digital and marketing, wealth and personal banking at HSBC India said in a statement, “In India, cricket’s ability to transcend boundaries seamlessly integrates with our objective. We are reiterating our dedication to provide new opportunities to our clients."

