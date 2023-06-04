'King Kohli': Bengaluru police track down culprits who murdered 82-year-old woman

The words 'King Kohli' written on an autorickshaw helped city police track down the murderers of Kamala N Rao, whose body was found in the Mahalakshmipuram area of the city.

It is not everyday that former India captain Virat Kohli has a role to play in arresting criminals on the run for a murder. But the 34-year-old batter recently had an indirect role to play in the arrest of murderers of an 82-year-old woman in Bengaluru.

The words 'King Kohli' written on an autorickshaw helped city police track down the murderers of Kamala N Rao, whose body was found in the Mahalakshmipuram area of the city. Police officials said that the incident took place on May 27.

Investigating officials identified three men- 34-year-old plumber Siddaraju C M, 40-year-old R Ashok and 33-year-old C Anjanamurthy- as the accused, all of whom were arrested on Friday. Senior police officer Shiva Prakash Devaraju told the media that the trio had plotted to kill the woman to try and repay their debts.

"Ashok visited Kamala’s house for plumbing works and noticed that she was living alone. Her husband had passed away last October. A few days ago, he revealed it to the other accused at a bar. Siddaraju then agreed to rob Kamala’s gold ornaments to repay their debts," a police source told The Indian Express.

The report stated on 27th morning, the accused removed the number plate from Anjanamurthy's autorickshaw- which had the words 'King Kohli' written on them and moved around the woman's place. That evening they accused hired another rickshaw to the victim's house pretending to rent a space in her garage.

As per the police, once the accused entered her house they tied the woman's hands and legs, taped her mouth and killed her. Ashok guarded the house when the murder took place. The accused were caught by using the CCTV footage in the vicinity.

"We took the visuals near Kamala’s residence and noticed an autorickshaw doing several rounds on the same road during the morning. We found that the autorickshaw had the words ‘King Kohli’, but no registration number," an official said.

"We then followed its movements earlier that morning and CCTV footage showed Anjanamurthy removing the vehicle’s number plate. Soon, we found the autorickshaw’s registration number and the arrests were made based on it. The words ‘King Kohli’ helped us zero in on the vehicle," the officer added.

All the three accused in the murder of the woman were later arrested.

