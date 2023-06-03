Bengaluru family sues Kuwait Airways for damaged bags, get Rs 59,000 as refund

The judges pronounced their final verdict in April in which it stated that Kuwait Airways had committed service deficiency by not paying heed to the family's issues right through their trip. (Representational Photo).

A Bengaluru family recently received a refund of Rs 59,620 on their ticket fares and an additional Rs 30,000 as compensation after they sued Kuwait Airways for damaged bags.

The incident dates back to 2017 when S Rajendran, a resident of Ulsoor in the city, and his family comprising his wife and three others decided to travel to Turkey on a holiday. With no direct flight available from Bengaluru to the country, Rajendran booked three connecting flights- Bengaluru to Mumbai, Mumbai to Istanbul and Istanbul to Kayseri.

The family faced issues on the first day when their flight to Istanbul from Mumbai was delayed and they missed the connecting flight from Istanbul to Kayseri. This forced them to book another flight.

On their way back to India, the family's Istanbul to Mumbai got delayed which led them to miss their flight to Bengaluru. Three of their checked bags went missing in the journey and arrived two days later, in damaged condition.

On reaching Bengaluru, Rajendran contacted the helpline number of the airlines and asked for a refund on the additional flights. Kuwait Airways failed to reply in a favourable manner which forced him to file a complaint against them on charges of service deficiency.

Rajendran's lawyer present his claims, which was rejected by the attorney of the airlines.

The judges pronounced their final verdict in April in which it stated that Kuwait Airways had committed service deficiency by not paying heed to the family's issues right through their trip.

They said that the airlines had to pay the family a refund amount of Rs 59,620 , a compensation amount of Rs 25,000 and a litigation expense of Rs 5,000.