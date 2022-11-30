'Devastated': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Uday Kotak pay tributes to friend Vikram Kirloskar

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared a photo of her with Vikram Kirloskar. (Image credit:@kiranshaw /Twitter)

Condolences poured in from all quarters for the family of Vikram Kirlokskar, the vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, who died in Bengaluru due to a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 64. Paying their tributes, several business leaders called Kirloskar a pioneer in the automobile industry in India.



Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw , a close friend of Vikram Kirloskar , expressed her shock at her fellow Bengalurian’s sudden death. “Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family (sic),” she tweeted, sharing a photo of her with Kirloskar.

Kirloskar’s wife is Geetanjali Kirloskar. The couple’s daughter is Manasi, who is married to Neville Tata, son of Noel Tata, in 2019. They recently welcomed their firstborn, Jeh.

Vikram Kirloskar had “world class vision to bring the best to India”, said Kotak Mahindra Group chief Uday Kotak.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), which sells a range of vehicles, is a joint venture between the Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Company and the Kirloskar Group. Vikram Kirloskar was the president at Confederation of Indian Industry from 2019 to 2020.



“Saddened to learn about the demise of Shri @vikramkirloskar. A pioneer in Indian automobile industry, his contributions to the progress of the nation shall always be remembered. My profound condolences to members of his family. Om Shanti,” Dr Sangita Reddy of the Apollo Group tweeted.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors. He was a pioneer of the Indian automotive industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family on behalf of all our associates at the Mahindra Group,” Anish Shah, managing director and CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra tweeted.