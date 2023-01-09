Vikas Purohit: 6 things to know about Meta's new head of Global Business Group in India

Vikas Purohit will have Meta's key business vertical teams, agency teams and business solutions teams reporting to him. (Image credit: Vikas Purohit/LinkedIn)

Vikas Purohit is Facebook parent Meta's new director of Global Business Group in India, the company announced on Monday. The former Tata CLiQ CEO will lead the strategy and delivery of the vertical aimed at the country's largest advertisers and agency partners.

“I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country,” Arun Srinivas, director and head of ads business for Meta in India, stated.

Purohit will report to Srinivas and will have the firm's key business vertical teams, agency teams and business solutions teams reporting to him, Meta stated.

Here's what we know about him so far:

1.) Vikas Purohit graduated with B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT (BHU) in Varanasi in 2000. He holds a post graduate diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) from IIM Bombay.

2.) Apart from working with Tata CLiQ for more than six years, Purohit wrote on LinkedIn that he has also worked with Amazon, Reliance, Tommy Hilfiger, and Aditya Birla Group.

3.) Vikas Purohit started his career as a management trainee with Aditya Birla Group in June 2002, and quit as a brand initiatives manager, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited in August 2006.

4.) He joined Tommy Hilfiger as its head of business operations, in September 2006. In March 2008, he moved on to Reliance Brands Limited, and worked as its head of retail in Mumbai.

5.) Purohit switched to Planet Retail as the COO in July 2010 and moved to Amazon as the director and head of Amazon Fashion in June 2012.

6.) In November 2016, Purohit became the COO of Tata CLiQ, and quit in June 2018 as the CEO before joining Meta.

