English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Corporate Crossings: Meta names Vikas Purohit as India Head of Global Business

    An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Vikas Purohit comes with more than 20 years of experience in senior business, sales and marketing roles.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 09, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    Before joining Meta, Vikas Purohit was serving as CEO of Tata CLiQ

    Before joining Meta, Vikas Purohit was serving as CEO of Tata CLiQ

    Meta Platforms Inc. has named Vikas Purohit as India Head of Global Business, Bloomberg reported on January 9. He will report to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, the social media firm said in a statement.

    "I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country," Srinivas said.

    Purohit will lead the Meta's strategic relationship with the country's leading brands and agencies to drive revenue growth across key channels in India, as well as partner with the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating adoption of digital tools by the largest advertisers and agencies.

    Corporate Crossings New Series Logo

    The company's key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams will report to him.

    Related stories

    An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Purohit comes with more than 20 years of experience in senior business, sales and marketing roles.

    Before joining Meta, Purohit was serving as CEO of Tata CLiQ. He started his career at Aditya Birla Group before joining Tommy Hilfiger and then heading retail at Reliance Brands. At Amazon he played an instrumental role in leading and building Amazon Fashion.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Corporate Crossings #Meta #Vikas Purohit
    first published: Jan 9, 2023 12:38 pm