Vikas Khanna's reply to US senate candidate's 'third-world migrants' remark wins praise online

Most third-world migrants can not assimilate into civil societies.

In her tweet, Senate candidate Lauren Witzke claimed that most third-world migrants can not “assimilate into civil societies”.

The controversial remark triggered a range of reactions as several people, who have migrated to the US, commented on her post highlighting their achievements, including Khanna.

In his reply to the Senate candidate that has over 16,000 likes as of yet, the celebrity chef listed out his major achievements.

“Being a recipient of highest awards from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award to Game Changers to Michelin Star to James Beard Nom to Oscar Eligibility 2020 to ‘The Hottest Chef in NY’ to being on the cover of the New York Times and many publications to cooking for 3 PRESIDENTS,” he tweeted.



