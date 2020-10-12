172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|vikas-khannas-reply-to-us-senate-candidates-third-world-migrants-remark-wins-praise-online-5953261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 03:31 PM IST

Vikas Khanna's reply to US senate candidate's 'third-world migrants' remark wins praise online

In her tweet, Senate candidate Lauren Witzke claimed that most third-world migrants can not 'assimilate into civil societies'

Moneycontrol News
Vikas Khanna
Vikas Khanna

Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna's befitting reply to a US Senate candidate’s controversial tweet about “third-world migrants” is receiving a lot of praise on Twitter.

In her tweet, Senate candidate Lauren Witzke claimed that most third-world migrants can not “assimilate into civil societies”.

Close

The controversial remark triggered a range of reactions as several people, who have migrated to the US, commented on her post highlighting their achievements, including Khanna.

In his reply to the Senate candidate that has over 16,000 likes as of yet, the celebrity chef listed out his major achievements.

“Being a recipient of highest awards from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award to Game Changers to Michelin Star to James Beard Nom to Oscar Eligibility 2020 to ‘The Hottest Chef in NY’ to being on the cover of the New York Times and many publications to cooking for 3 PRESIDENTS,” he tweeted.

Here is how netizens reacted to Wizke’s tweet:





First Published on Oct 12, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lauren Witzke #Vikas Khanna

