Unopened original iPhone from 2007 put up for auction. It sells for…

(Image credit: lcgauctions.com)

The iPhone's OG version from 2007 has been auctioned for an amount more than 60 times its original price, proving its value as a prized collectible.

The boxed phone, a "first-release" example reported to be in exceptional condition, came with a two-megapixel camera, storage of 4/8 GB, an innovative touch screen and a web browser.

When it was first released, its price was $499 to $599.

On Sunday, the model's first-release example was auctioned for $39,339.60 by US-based LCG Auctions.

The phone is virtually flawless, brand new and never-activated, the auction house said. "Collectors and investors would be hard pressed to find a superior example," they added. "Relevance and rarity comprise a winning formula for this red hot collectible."

The iPhone was first introduced by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 2007 as a "revolutionary and magical product" ahead of any other model.

Jobs said the phones would offer users the most revolutionary interface since the mouse.

The phones proved to be transformative force, becoming the benchmark for other models.

The original iPhone was widely recognised as an influential product. TIME Magazine named it the Invention of the Year in 2007.

Since then Apple has launched 13 increasingly smart and sophisticated versions of the iPhone. The latest range, iPhone 14, became available in September 2022.