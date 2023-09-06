UK man claims he found mouse in soup from local Chinese restaurant. 'Tail was the first thing I saw'

In a shocking incident, a man from the UK claimed that he spotted a mouse in his soup. According to the Independent, Sam Hayward from Kent started eating the soup bought by his girlfriend from a Chinese restaurant when he spotted something moving inside. He thought that it might be a “large” mushroom in his mushroom noodle soup but realised that it had a tail.
He shot a video of the soup and called the restaurant from where his girlfriend had bought the food from. ''I started eating and got about three-quarters to halfway through it and then thought, 'That's a big mushroom, isn't it? It was twitching... I'm no animal expert, but it couldn't have been alive'', Hayward said.
''The tail was the first thing I saw and it just freaked me out,'' he added.
However, the restaurant denied it was their food and didn’t even offer a refund. Since his girlfriend, Emily, had paid in cash and didn’t retain a receipt, there was no way to prove that the food in question was from the Chinese restaurant.
Hayward said that he had been a customer of the restaurant since the past 20 years and was disappointed by their behaviour. "All I wanted was for them to apologise – it's just the principal," he further quoted.
