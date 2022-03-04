Twitter to reopen offices from March 15 but employees can choose permanent work-from-home, says CEO

Twitter employees can also choose to divide their time between working from office and home, CEO Parag Agarwal said.

With improvement in the COVID-19 situation, Twitter will start reopening all its offices across the world from March 15, while allowing employees to have flexible work patterns, the microblogging platform’s Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal announced on March 4.

Twitter employees can choose to either work from office every day, opt for some office and some work-from-home days or work from home permanently, Parag Agrawal added.



Here’s the announcement to the company about our approach and commitment to truly flexible work. pic.twitter.com/XPl86HuQqG

— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) March 3, 2022

“Our top priority since the beginning of the pandemic has been to keep you all safe and this will continue,” the Twitter CEO added “But we're now at a stage where you're living your lives, adjusting to local health guidelines, and deciding what works best for you. So, the decisions about where you work, whether you feel safe traveling for business, and what events you attend, should be yours.”

Agrawal added that Twitter employees will work wherever they feel the most productive and creative, and that includes their homes.

The Twitter CEO said the company had quickly adjusted to remote work with resilience and agility when the pandemic began in 2020.

“There will be lots of challenges in the coming months, and we'll need to be proactive, intentional, learn, and adapt,” Agrawal added “Distributed working will be much, much harder. Anyone who has joined a meeting remotely while others are in a conference room knows this pain."

The Twitter CEO added: “We're in this together, and we each play a role in the open, inclusive, and productive culture we want to create.”

Agrawal said details about logistics, schedules and safety measures will be communicated to employees soon.

"Our culture is electric and palpable," he said. "Office visits, team meetings, and events all bring that culture to life in such a powerful way, and I can't wait to see it all happen.”

Agrawal had taken up the top position at Twitter in November 2021 after the company's co-founder and the then chief executive officer Jack Dorsey stepped down.