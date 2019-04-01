Twitter releases new dark mode for iOS app called Lights Out

Moneycontrol News

Twitter has introduced a new dark mode. It is not the night mode which has been available on the mobile app. The new feature comes in after Twitter users ‘asked’ the platform for a better, darker night mode.



It was dark. You asked for darker! Swipe right to check out our new dark mode. Rolling out today. pic.twitter.com/6MEACKRK9K March 28, 2019

Called the ‘Lights Out’ mode, the new background on Twitter will have the darkest shade of black. The official handle of Twitter posted about the new addition that would make it easier for users to read tweets on the mobile app during evening hours.

With the newer dark mode, Twitter now has two dark modes - Dim and Lights out. The ‘Dim’ mode is the traditional background colour with a dark blue shade whereas the ‘Lights out’ mode is a truly dark mode with a black background colour, making it less aggressive for the eyes to browse through the app during late hours.

Not only that, but it will also consume lesser battery by turning off the pixels on AMOLED displays. The new feature is currently available only on the iOS app and considering Android Q’s upcoming system-wide dark mode; it is expected to be soon on Android.

Currently, only the iPhone X and XS series have OLED panels. However, the background colour on older iPhones with LCD panels is also darker than before.



Open the Twitter app on iPhone

Swipe right and tap on Settings and Privacy

Tap on Display and Sound

Enable the ‘Dark Mode’ toggle, and you’ll see two modes: Dim and Lights out. Tap on Lights out to get the black

