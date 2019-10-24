App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter in splits as traditional headgear replaces convocation robes at Mumbai University

The new uniform will mimic the garment that Maratha warrior Shivaji Bhonsle used to wear.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational Image (Wikimedia)
Representational Image (Wikimedia)

The authorities at Mumbai University have just announced their new look for the annual convocation ceremony. Starting this year, all faculty members and administrative staff will be required to don traditional Maharashtrian attire to the ceremony.

The proposal to change the colour and type of the white robes was initiated last year and it was finally approved by MU on October 23, said a report by Hindustan Times.

Faculty members and staff of the administrative wing of the varsity have always worn white gowns, similar to the black robes worn by the western nations. However, the new one is in sharp contrast to that, breaking away from the colonial hangover that has survived decades.

Close

The new uniform will mimic the garment that Maratha warrior Shivaji Bhonsle used to wear. Men would wear a Shivkalin Angrakha, bordered with traditional Paithani work. They would also have to wear a red headgear, much like the one that noted philanthropist Nana Shunker Sheth used to wear.

Notably, the fabric for the new robes will be sourced from Khadi Gram Udyog Emporium.

While the idea to switch to traditional attire might have been well-received among the people who affected the rule, it was not taken well by the students. Several youths enrolled at the university poked fun at the attire, especially questioning the varsity authorities’ choice of headgear.









First Published on Oct 24, 2019 06:06 pm

