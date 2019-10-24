Twitter in splits as traditional headgear replaces convocation robes at Mumbai University

The authorities at Mumbai University have just announced their new look for the annual convocation ceremony. Starting this year, all faculty members and administrative staff will be required to don traditional Maharashtrian attire to the ceremony.

The proposal to change the colour and type of the white robes was initiated last year and it was finally approved by MU on October 23, said a report by Hindustan Times.

Faculty members and staff of the administrative wing of the varsity have always worn white gowns, similar to the black robes worn by the western nations. However, the new one is in sharp contrast to that, breaking away from the colonial hangover that has survived decades.

The new uniform will mimic the garment that Maratha warrior Shivaji Bhonsle used to wear. Men would wear a Shivkalin Angrakha, bordered with traditional Paithani work. They would also have to wear a red headgear, much like the one that noted philanthropist Nana Shunker Sheth used to wear.

Notably, the fabric for the new robes will be sourced from Khadi Gram Udyog Emporium.



