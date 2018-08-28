App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Visit South Africa - A wildlife haven that will mesmerise you

You can fly into elegant Cape Town, Johannesburg or seaside Durban that offer an ideal gateway to explore the rest of the country.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

South Africa is all about living the good life. With scenic landscapes, majestic wildlife, thrilling safaris and vibrant culture, Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg make amazing gateway cities for travellers.

Its cities are abuzz with vibrant colours that can be expected from the Rainbow Nation. So whether you choose to fly into elegant Cape Town, Johannesburg or seaside Durban, each one offers an ideal gateway to explore the rest of the country.

South Africa is one of the best safari destinations on the continent, where wildlife lovers can drive into the wilderness at Kruger, Kgalagadi among other parks, or join khaki-clad rangers on guided drives and walks. Wildlife watching teaches people to love little joys in life, like watching a leopard tortoise ambling alongside the road side or an encounter with seals.

South Africa's dramatic landscapes is an array from the burning Karoo and Kalahari semi-deserts to the misty heights of the Drakensberg range. Continue your history lesson with a town visit to Soweto in Johannesburg or Langa in Cape Town, chatting with locals and learning that, despite the heart-wrenching past, there is great pride here and an immense sense of promise for the future.
#Cape of Good Hope #Cape Town #Forest explorer #Luxury Travel #South Africa #Travel Cafe #Travel Trends #Travel with moneycontrol #Wanderlust

