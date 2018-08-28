Visit South Africa - A wildlife haven that will mesmerise you

You can fly into elegant Cape Town, Johannesburg or seaside Durban that offer an ideal gateway to explore the rest of the country.
South Africa is all about living the good life. With scenic landscapes, majestic wildlife, thrilling safaris and vibrant culture, Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg make amazing gateway cities for travellers.
Its cities are abuzz with vibrant colours that can be expected from the Rainbow Nation. So whether you choose to fly into elegant Cape Town, Johannesburg or seaside Durban, each one offers an ideal gateway to explore the rest of the country.
South Africa is one of the best safari destinations on the continent, where wildlife lovers can drive into the wilderness at Kruger, Kgalagadi among other parks, or join khaki-clad rangers on guided drives and walks. Wildlife watching teaches people to love little joys in life, like watching a leopard tortoise ambling alongside the road side or an encounter with seals.