South Korea – 5,000 years of culture and history

An East Asian nation in the southern half of the Korean peninsula, South Korea offers travelers a dazzling experience of dramatically modern architecture. Known as the land of the morning calm, half your journey will be among the interesting and joyful Korean tribe.

Dive into the capital Seoul, the powerhouse of Asia’s third-largest economy only if you are ready to foster all kinds of quaint traditions. It is perhaps the only country where you will notice a remarkable physical difference between each generation.

South Korea is about a packed calendar of festivals and events from Boryeong for its mud fest, or Gwangju for its Biennale or its annual salute to that most Korean of foods: kimchi.

Koreans are proud of their culinary culture which consists of tantalising dishes, flavours, and aromas in the local cuisine involving a head-spinning array of alcoholic concoctions.

During the weekends, the national past-time, hiking, comes into its own. Half the city dons neon nylon and heads for the hills. Seoul has 37 mountains and thousands of trails.

The city itself holds an infinite number of surprises off the beaten path such as sailing to remote islands, where farming and fishing folks welcome you into their homes.