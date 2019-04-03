Netizens went all out to praise Air India after a flight got delayed: Here's why

Recently, an Air India flight got delayed. Instead of being annoyed, passengers had nothing but praises to heap on the crew. We’re sure your reaction would be no different if you learnt that the flight was delayed because the aircraft’s crew went the extra mile to look for an elderly woman’s passport bag, which she forgot at the security gate.

Notably, the elderly passenger had taken a connecting flight and did not realise her bag was missing until the time she boarded the plane.

The incident came to light after veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi tweeted about it; he was travelling by the same flight. Describing the “heartwarming” gesture in retrieving the bag, the scribe tweeted: “On a @airindiain flight. Ready to take off but an elderly passenger just realised she forgot her passport bag at security. Annoying to wait but heartwarming to see the staff run back to look all over for it.”

After minutes of a diligent search, the staff found the woman’s passport and the bag, and returned it to her. Lauding this effort, Sanghvi tweeted: “It is an airline with a heart,” adding, “Could have been your mom or mine.”



Every time one gets annoyed with @airindiain — by the compulsory (bad) vegetarian food, or delays or that they gutted their once excellent IFE — comes a reminder of how wonderful the crew and ground staff are. I try not to fly any other airline if I can help it.

— Siddharth (@svaradarajan) April 1, 2019



There is something special about Air India but we have lost sight of it since it started making losses. So much so it lost confidence in itself as well.

— Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) April 1, 2019



If only the government didn’t give it the step motherly treatment. They deserve to be nurtured and are indeed the pride of India. I have been flying them since the erstwhile ‘Indian Airlines’ was in existence and still think there is no better.... — गण : राक्षश (@wandur_lust) March 31, 2019





same happens with me when i left one bag to counter. Thanks Air india. @airindiain https://t.co/juND5MG3F4

— Shekhar (@Shekhar_gangaur) March 31, 2019



I was super late once for the flight and almost into tears coz the counters had closed. I had a conference to organise the next day. They checked me in to #businessclass to accommodate me. This was my #TheMomentofGreatCustomerExperience @airindiain https://t.co/k29m2VDsLj

— Tamanna Gupta (@TamannarGupta) April 1, 2019



I love this tweet. Yes, my experience with our national carrier has always been very good https://t.co/rkVSQ4aJRS

— Syed Ata Hasnain (@atahasnain53) April 1, 2019



My compliments to the airline. Age takes its toll and spares no one. We must realise this universal truth and adjust our responses accordingly.

May God reward the Airlines.

Have a good day friends https://t.co/LuVdQ9LrcQ

— RD Vinayak (@RDVinayak) April 1, 2019



Similar experience with me during my last visit to India .. flight to Patna was delayed by few minutes to power bank in my checked in baggage. Air India staff were awesome... thank you guys once again https://t.co/2TmlLc9P4v

— SUNIL OJHA (@suojha) April 1, 2019

Soon, netizens took cognizance of the tweet and started sharing their own experiences with Air India, aside of heaping praises on the national carrier.