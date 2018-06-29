App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indore-Veraval Mahamana Express train flagged off

The Indore-Veraval train will especially benefit pilgrims wanting to visit two 'jyotirlingas' (shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva) in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A new Mahamana Express train connecting Madhya Pradesh's commercial hub of Indore to Veraval in Gujarat was today flagged off by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan here.

The Indore-Veraval train will especially benefit pilgrims wanting to visit two 'jyotirlingas' (shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva) in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, said Mahajan, the Lok Sabha MP from the city.

The train will halt at Ujjain, which houses Mahakaleshwar 'jyotirlinga', and terminate at Veraval, located close to Somnath, that too has a 'jyotirlinga'.

There are a dozen 'jyotirlingas' in the country.

The weekly train will depart from Indore every Tuesday.

The first Mahamana Express, between Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and New Delhi, was flagged off in 2016.

The Mahamana trains have plush interiors and a slew of other special features.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 10:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Indian Railways #Mahamana Express

