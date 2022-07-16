How to navigate London’s Heathrow Airport, amid passenger caps and phenomenal queues

London Heathrow Airport has capped the daily number of passengers departing from its terminals till September 11. (Representational image: Tomek Baginski via Unsplash)

London Heathrow Airport (LHR), one of the busiest airports in the world that serves 203 destinations in 84 countries, has capped the daily number of passengers departing from its terminals to one lakh a day till September 11. Even with the passenger caps, problems will persist: very long queues, delays for passengers requiring assistance, missed or arriving-late bags, low punctuality and last-minute cancellations.

There are 102 direct flights a week between India and Heathrow airport - British Airways (41), Virgin Atlantic (21), Air India (33) and Vistara (seven), but most have been affected following Heathrow Airport’s cap on daily passengers.

1. Virgin Atlantic cancelled its Delhi-London flight on Thursday

2. British Airways and Air India are also expected to cancel or reschedule some of their India-Heathrow flights, news agency PTI reported.

3. Vistara flights have not been affected yet.

4. Five Air India departures out of LHR have been affected over the next ten days – three to New Delhi and one each to Mumbai and Amritsar.

So check the status of your flight before leaving home. And if possible, try to plan your travel in such a way that you can catch a flight out of one of the other UK airports: Gatwick, Stansted, Luton, London City Airport or Southend.

The first thing to do: Download the Heathrow app. Get live flight updates with a new tracker service. Receive travel notifications and prompts. Plan your onward journey with connections planner. See the latest offers in shops and restaurants. View maps of the terminal to find your way around.

Terminals at Heathrow:

London Heathrow has four terminals – 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Terminal 2: Split across multiple levels and zones, T2 is the smallest terminal, mostly serving European flights. The check-in area is located on Level 5, accessible directly from the T2 parking lot. B gates are nearly 800 meters from security and take around 20 minutes to walk to from security.

Terminal 3: Operating mostly long-haul international routes, along with some European flights, T3 is spread across a few floors. As such, it involves a lot of walking to get around. Check-in is on the Ground Floor.

Terminal 4: T4 is not connected to another terminal with any direct walkways. To go from T4 to other terminals, passengers will have use the airside connection bus or outside of the secure area by train or bus. Check-in is on Level 2.

Terminal 5: Occupied exclusively by British Airways, it is split across 8 levels, including underground walkways and ground transportation services.

London Heathrow’s flight connection planner: Use this planner for estimated times and transport options between terminals.

Walking between Terminals

Between Terminals 2 and 3: around 10 minutes

Between Terminal 5 main building and the 5B satellite terminal: around 10 minutes

Between Terminal 5 main building and the 5C satellite terminal: around 15 minutes

How to travel between terminals at Heathrow?

Connection buses: Passengers with flight connections can use the airside connection buses to reach their onward terminal.

Between Terminals 4 and 5, you can ride a public bus for free. From Terminal 4, bus stop 7, take bus 482 or bus 490 with final destination “Heathrow Terminal 5”. From Terminal 5, bus stop 7 – take bus 482 with final destination “Southall Town Hall” or bus 490 with final destination “Pools on the Park.”

Train: Passengers can ride the train outside of the secure area. From the Heathrow Central Station, it takes 16-20 minutes to travel by train to Terminals 4 or 5 accounting for walking time in and around the stations and waiting time.

Tube: London Underground trains (tube) are free between Heathrow terminals. Terminals 4 and 5 have their own underground stations while Terminals 2 and 3 share the same station on the lower level of the central bus station. It is free when using an Oyster card or contactless credit/debit card within the free zones. If you leave these zones, then you will incur a charge.

Shuttle: Free shuttle bus is available to transport connecting passengers to their next terminal.

Walk: You can walk between Terminals 2 and 3 via a pedestrian underpass.

LHR Ground Transportation Post-Security/Airside

For multi-leg flights, you should be able to remain airside to travel to the departure terminal for your onward flight. Shuttle buses departing every 6-10 minutes will transfer you to your connecting terminal.

Bags recheck for flight connections: A few airlines are unable to transfer luggage for flight connections, so check with your airline whether you will need to collect your bags and re-check-in for your connection.

Heathrow Express: Trains operate every 15 minutes between Heathrow and London Paddington; the journey between London Paddington and Heathrow Central (for terminals 2 & 3) takes 15 minutes. The journey on to Terminal 5 takes 3 minutes extra.

Accessibility: All LHR terminals are accessible to passengers with disabilities, mobility concerns, and wheelchair users. Connection buses and the shuttle train that travels between terminals from platform level are available to passengers with reduced mobility. All London Underground stations at LHR have elevator access, and special assistance buses can be found in the forecourt outside of each terminal. Electric buggies are available to transport passengers to and from the departure gates. For assistance, use the phones located in the terminals, parking lots, and stations.

Special assistance inside the terminal:

Terminal 2: before security Departures Level, behind Zone C (near Security)

Terminal 2: after security: adjacent to children's play area and B-gates

Terminal 3: before security: First floor, above Check-in Zones A and B

Terminal 3: after security: Additional seating area, behind World Duty Free

Terminal 4: before security: Check-in Zone B, next to Excess Baggage

Terminal 4: after security: Serenity Lounge, left of Costa Coffee

Terminal 5: before security: Check-in Zone A

Terminal 5: after security: The Lichfield Suite opposite Gate A21

Heathrow Airport VIP Concierge Services

Yes, it costs money but it is the most luxurious option to manoeuvre the maze called Heathrow. Go through a private Heathrow VIP entrance into a luxurious lounge where VIP agents will take care of every detail including escorting you through fast track immigration and customs. The menu is designed by Michelin starred chef Jason Atherton and served by your personal butler. Make the journey to the aircraft in your luxury private chauffeured vehicle. A Personal Shopper is on hand to deliver a curated shopping experience with the finest luxury brands. Book on: www.heathrowvip.com.

Pre-book priority service through security: At Heathrow, you can pre-book fast-track security. Also available to select frequent flyer card holders. Check online for updates available online.

Porters: Currently, this service is operating on-demand whereby your porter should be hailed on the Terminal forecourts. Available in all terminals. Fee: £30 for 1-8 bags. Operates from 6am–9pm, every day. According to local reports, all ground services are running slower than normal currently.

Free Wi-fi: Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the airport. Choose _Heathrow Wi-Fi and follow the on-screen instructions. Once registered, you'll receive free Wi-Fi for the duration of your stay at Heathrow.

ATMs: Most cash machines accept UK bank and building society cards without surcharge. They also accept major credit cards.

Toilets: Throughout Heathrow, in arrivals and departures, before and after security. Most include a unisex, wheelchair-accessible toilet. Occasionally, the accessible toilet is located inside the men's and ladies' toilets. Parents travelling with children of the opposite sex are welcome to use the unisex accessible toilets.

Showers: Showers are available in a few lounges (fees apply).

Water fountains: There are over 100 water fountains across Heathrow’s four terminals clearly sign-posted where you can fill your wage bottles.

Lost property: Search at missingx.com to see if your property has been found. It can take between 24 and 48 hours for a found item to be registered. Everything is retained for three months. If you find your property on the database, use the online contact form to start the matching process. If the property is yours, you’ll receive a code. Go to mailmyproperty.com, type in your code, pay the service fee and tell them where to send it.

Buses and coaches run regularly between Heathrow Airport and National Rail stations at Feltham, Guildford, Reading, Watford Junction and Woking.