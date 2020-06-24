App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | US, India to create a green corridor for resuming international flights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has indicated that India and the US are engaged in creation of a green corridor which will significantly ease travel restrictions between the two countries

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A day after the US government issued an order putting restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission flights being operated by Air India, India may clear the air on repatriation flights and may allow US carriers to operate such services.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has indicated that India and the US are engaged in creation of a green corridor which will significantly ease travel restrictions between the two countries. This will be the first green corridor that India will establish with any country.

Experts said the green corridor would be a sign of gradual opening up of international travel.

Close

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on the resumption of international flights.

related news

 

 

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #big story #International flights #Moneycontrol News #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Wall Street slips at open on worries over rising coronavirus cases

Wall Street slips at open on worries over rising coronavirus cases

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Experts question efficacy of Patanjali's COVID-19 drug; a long wait ahead for passenger trains

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Experts question efficacy of Patanjali's COVID-19 drug; a long wait ahead for passenger trains

Tamil Nadu government wants to expand use of Siddha for COVID-19 treatment

Tamil Nadu government wants to expand use of Siddha for COVID-19 treatment

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.