Big Story | US, India to create a green corridor for resuming international flights

A day after the US government issued an order putting restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission flights being operated by Air India, India may clear the air on repatriation flights and may allow US carriers to operate such services.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has indicated that India and the US are engaged in creation of a green corridor which will significantly ease travel restrictions between the two countries. This will be the first green corridor that India will establish with any country.

Experts said the green corridor would be a sign of gradual opening up of international travel.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on the resumption of international flights.