5 American tech CEOs share their favourite vacation destinations

A lot of CEOs claim travel has not only allowed them to see the world but also helped them become better leaders.

Travel is something that not many can decline, especially if the itinerary covers wildlife safaris or forest hideouts. There will always be takers for a secluded cabin in the woods or a luxury ski resort. Then there are others who prefer the nightlife that the big cities have to offer.

Over the years, CEOs have started stepping out of their went plush meeting rooms to explore the wilds. They believe this gives them a chance to understand a variety of people and their respective cultures and ideas.

New destinations mean they can't just turn on autopilot like they do at work. They bring with them new challenges and adventures that can make for memories and pictures to adorn their office walls.