App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

5 American tech CEOs share their favourite vacation destinations

For CEOs, taking sometime to have a quick weekend getaway is imperative to their well-being. We bring you today’s most effective CEOs sharing their favourite vacation destinations,

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

A lot of CEOs claim travel has not only allowed them to see the world but also helped them become better leaders.

Travel is something that not many can decline, especially if the itinerary covers wildlife safaris or forest hideouts. There will always be takers for a secluded cabin in the woods or a luxury ski resort. Then there are others who prefer the nightlife that the big cities have to offer.

Over the years, CEOs have started stepping out of their went plush meeting rooms to explore the wilds. They believe this gives them a chance to understand a variety of people and their respective cultures and ideas.

New destinations mean they can't just turn on autopilot like they do at work. They bring with them new challenges and adventures that can make for memories and pictures to adorn their office walls.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 07:25 pm

tags #Bag packing CEO #CEO travel trends #Globetrotting CEOs #Moneycontrol Travel #Travel with moneycontrol

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.