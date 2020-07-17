3-Point Analysis | What are air bubble flights and is India being hasty in resuming international flights?

With India establishing 'air bubbles' with countries such as the US and France, it gives a glimmer of hope to the ailing industry. There is relief among passengers who have been unable to fly into or out of the country. However, this development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country have crossed the 1 million mark and thus questions are being raised on the risks involved.

China too had successfully contained the spread of the coronavirus, but saw new cases rising again because of travellers returning from overseas. So, is India being hasty in resuming international flights, and what exactly is an air bubble? Also, what does this mean for the aviation sector and flyers? Here is a 3-Point Analysis by Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.