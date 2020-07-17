App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 10:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | What are air bubble flights and is India being hasty in resuming international flights?

International flights with a few select countries have resumed via air bubbles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With India establishing 'air bubbles' with countries such as the US and France, it gives a glimmer of hope to the ailing industry. There is relief among passengers who have been unable to fly into or out of the country. However, this development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country have crossed the 1 million mark and thus questions are being raised on the risks involved.

China too had successfully contained the spread of the coronavirus, but saw new cases rising again because of travellers returning from overseas. So, is India being hasty in resuming international flights, and what exactly is an air bubble? Also, what does this mean for the aviation sector and flyers? Here is a 3-Point Analysis by Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 10:29 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Business #coronavirus #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.