Tokyo Olympics: Google celebrates the Summer Games with ‘biggest interactive’ doodle

Search engine Google hopped on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics trend on July 23 by unveiling what it called the ‘biggest interactive doodle game ever'.

The doodle is featured on Google's main search page.

The anime-inspired doodle is similar to a 16-bit adventure game that can be played with different sporting competitions including table tennis, skateboarding, archery and shooting while moving around on an island.

Players also have an option to choose either the Blue, Red, Yellow or Green teams, represented by different anime-inspired animals.

The players are scored on a real-time global leader board.

Tokyo Olympics are set to officially kick off with an opening ceremony on July 23. The event will be low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic with just 950 people - including only around 15 global leaders - set to attend it.

Spectators have been barred from most Olympic events as COVID-19 cases surge in the Japanese capital.

The organisers of the Summer Olympic Games, in their daily COVID-19 update, announced that three athletes, 10 games-related personnel, three media persons and as many contractors associated with the event have been found positive so far.

The total number of cases directly linked to the games stood at 106 on July 23 with 11 of them being athletes.

