MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Tokyo Olympics: Google celebrates the Summer Games with ‘biggest interactive’ doodle

Tokyo Olympics: Google's anime-inspired doodle, meant to mark the official opening of the Summer Olympic Games, is similar to a 16-bit adventure game that can be played with different sporting competitions.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics are set to officially kick off with an opening ceremony on July 23.(Image: AP)

Tokyo Olympics are set to officially kick off with an opening ceremony on July 23.(Image: AP)

Search engine Google hopped on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics trend on July 23 by unveiling what it called the ‘biggest interactive doodle game ever'.

The doodle is featured on Google's main search page.

The anime-inspired doodle is similar to a 16-bit adventure game that can be played with different sporting competitions including table tennis, skateboarding, archery and shooting while moving around on an island.

Capture3

Players also have an option to choose either the Blue, Red, Yellow or Green teams, represented by different anime-inspired animals.

Close

Related stories

The players are scored on a real-time global leader board.

Capture

Tokyo Olympics are set to officially kick off with an opening ceremony on July 23. The event will be low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic with just 950 people - including only around 15 global leaders - set to attend it.

Spectators have been barred from most Olympic events as COVID-19 cases surge in the Japanese capital.

The organisers of the Summer Olympic Games, in their daily COVID-19 update, announced that three athletes, 10 games-related personnel, three media persons and as many contractors associated with the event have been found positive so far.

The total number of cases directly linked to the games stood at 106 on July 23 with 11 of them being athletes.

Follow LIVE updates of the Tokyo Olympics here

Capture2

Read: India at the Olympics | Archers launch India’s campaign as Tokyo 2020 kicks off
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Google #Google Doodle
first published: Jul 23, 2021 11:00 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.