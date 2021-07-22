India at the Olympics | Archers launch India’s campaign as Tokyo 2020 kicks off

Deepika Kumari during the women's individual round of 32 eliminations at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Experts says that the weather conditions and no-spectators rule might favour Indian athletes in Tokyo. (Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters)

Tokyo: Deepika Kumari Mahato is no stranger to pressure. She was only 18 when she entered the women's archery competition in London 2012 as a freshly crowned World No. 1, at the hallowed Lord's Cricket Ground – the designated venue for archery – and found herself under a spotlight of, well, Olympic proportions. She finished in eighth place nine years ago, blown away by pressure and the strong winds blowing across the famous Lord's slope. Four years later in Rio, she finished in seventh place in the women's team ranking round.

The Yumenoshima Park Archery Field is a short drive away from the Tokyo Olympic Stadium in the bustling Shinjuku area. With no spectators allowed into the venues, Kumari will launch India's Tokyo 2020 campaign when the archery competition kickstarts on the opening day of the event on July 23, 2021.

Kumari isn't the first Indian sportsperson with the weight of expectations becoming heavier as the competition date draws closer. Indian archery has produced medallists at every level but the Olympic Games, and much has been made of the athletes not being able to cope with pressure. But with experience and marrying long-time partner and fellow archer Atanu Das last year, hopefully, fortunes may finally change for the Jharkhand archer.

The archery competition will also see the debut of the mixed event besides the men's and women's individual and team competitions. While the coronavirus-induced lockdowns and cancellations left many athletes across sports without vital practice, the Indian archers have form with them, as Kumari led the Indian contingent to a hat-trick of gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris last month.

Kumari’s main competition will come from the United States, as well as participants from Asian giants South Korea, China, Chinese Taipei and hosts Japan. South Korean archers have got the better of Kumari in past events as well; she was beaten by a South Korean even in the final of the archery test event for the Olympic Games in 2019. Despite their success at Commonwealth and Asian Games as well as the World Championships, none of India’s archers have been able to come close to Limba Ram’s effort at Barcelona 1992, where he came agonizingly close to a medal.

But while pressure has often got the better of Indian athletes at Olympic Games in the past, the "no-spectators" policy at Tokyo 2020 may well work into the hands of the likes of Kumari. Gracenote, a sports data analytics agency owned by Nielsen, in its latest predictions of medals at these Olympics, suggested that India could return with as many as 19 medals from these Games alone. While it is only a prediction, it must be remembered that India has a total of 28 Olympic medals in its 121 years of participation since the 1900 Games, the same as Michael Phelps.

The Gracenote analysis, however, also takes into account the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and cites it as the reason why these Olympic Games could be more unpredictable than previous editions. One of the factors that could work in favour of Indian athletes is the weather conditions. With Tokyo's temperature hovering over the 32-degree mark coupled with high humidity, India's athletes may well have the conditions favouring them in several competitions.

Despite the record number of athletes, India doesn’t have strong representation in sports that the country has done well in historically. Mirabai Chanu is India’s only hope in the weightlifting competition, while the badminton stocks are poorer with only P.V. Sindhu, B. Sai Praneeth and the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty competing. Even though Sindhu returns on the back of a silver at Rio 2016 and gold at the World Championships in 2019, her form has been patchy at best. Sai Praneeth, who in 2019 won India’s first men’s world championship medal since Prakash Padukone, is perhaps the strongest contender, but both of India’s singles prospects are up against heavy competition from hosts Japan, who have dominated world badminton in recent months.

Gracenote's predictions, though, are highly optimistic given India's lack of success at Olympic Games prior to this edition. London 2012 was India's best-ever turnout as the country returned with six individual medals, albeit without a gold. India has sent its largest contingent at the Olympic Games in its history, with 120 athletes competing across 18 sports. Global newswire agency Associated Press has also predicted a rich haul that includes four gold medals, particularly in the sport of shooting.

Shooting remains one of India's most bankable sports in recent years, with even the Sports Authority of India's TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) initiative as well as private agencies investing heavily in Indian shooters. India has a strong team of 15 shooters across different events that includes Manu Bhaker, Anjum Moudgil, Aishwary Tomar, Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary and Divyansh Singh Panwar.

In wrestling, the sport that brought India its second and only other medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, India has its hopes pinned on Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who have recently tasted international success at World Championships.

Boxing, possibly rounding up India's hopes of returning with medals in Tokyo, will see London 2012 bronze medallist MC Mary Kom (women's 51kg) return to the Olympic Games for a final hurrah, while World No. 1 Amit Phangal (men's 52kg) and Vikas Krishan (men's 69kg) are solid contenders for medals.

Manpreet Singh (centre), captain of the Indian Hockey Team, has renewed the nation's hopes for another medal at the Games. Over the last two years, India has beaten every other team taking part in these Olympic Games besides Canada. (Image: Hockey India)

The glory days of India's field hockey exploits at the Olympic Games may be long gone, but the men's team has renewed hopes with strong performances in recent competitions under the leadership of Manpreet Singh and coach Graham Reid. Over the last two years, India has beaten every other team taking part in these Olympic Games besides Canada, but then they haven't faced each other in a competition. The men's hockey team opens its campaign against fellow Pool A team New Zealand, which also has Olympic champions Argentina, Australia, Spain and hosts Japan.

The women's hockey team under Rani Rampal has also been performing well in recent months and may even have an outside chance to replicate the men's team success from past competitions.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who launched his way into Indian consciousness with the country's first ever world junior athletics medal and a junior world record throw a few years ago, is an outside chance, but even his personal best is a considerable distance behind hot favourite Johannes Vetter of Germany.

Predictions and hopes, however, do not count for much once the competition is under way. While seasoned veterans are out to make a mark at the Games already mired in controversy and postponement due to a global pandemic, there are newer, first-time athletes making a case for newer sports.

CA Bhavani Devi will become India’s first fencer and Nethra Kumanan the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics, while Fouaad Mirza only the third Indian to participate in the equestrian event. Indian swimming has an unprecedented three competitors with Sajan Prakash breaking through with an A-qualification, and not merely an Olympic quota. Federations and sports bodies have long existed for every sport in the country, but representation at national and international competitions have been few and far between. More needs to be done to raise the profile of lesser-known sports, and there's a greater clamour for private investment into sports other than cricket.

The chief of the Tokyo Organising Committee – also a former Japanese prime minister – resigned a few months earlier due to his sexist remarks, while the director of the opening ceremony has now been shown the door just days before the event kicks off, as his insensitive comments from two decades earlier resurfaced and were splattered across Japanese newspapers. Overshooting of budgets, slow rollout of vaccines as well as an increased burden on the Japanese taxpayer has meant these Olympic Games are going to be anything but a celebration, even though the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would disagree.