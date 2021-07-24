MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Tokyo Games 2020: Six Italian athletes in quarantine after contact with COVID-19 case

Japanese health authorities made the decision to quarantine the 13 individuals but the athletes will still be allowed to train and compete at the Games

Reuters
July 24, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Flag bearers Jessica Rossi of Italy and Elia Viviani of Italy lead their contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony (Representative Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Flag bearers Jessica Rossi of Italy and Elia Viviani of Italy lead their contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony (Representative Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Six athletes and seven officials from Italy's Olympic delegation are being quarantined at the Tokyo 2020 Village after coming into "close contact" with a journalist who tested positive to COVID-19 on their flight to the Games, AGI newswire reported on July 23.

Japanese health authorities made the decision to quarantine the 13 individuals but the athletes will still be allowed to train and compete at the Games, the news agency said. The names of the six athletes, competing in boxing, diving and skateboarding, have not been disclosed.

Italy's Sports Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali was quoted by AGI as saying that the athletes were following all the required procedures.

"I am sure that the head of our delegation will manage to keep everything under control, deal with the situation in the best way, and that our athletes will be able to take part in the competitions," she said.
Reuters
Tags: #coronavirus #Sports #Tokyo Olympics 2020 #world
first published: Jul 24, 2021 02:30 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.