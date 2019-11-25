Tim Cook reveals what Apple does with Android phones; asserts importance of privacy

The United States Congress gained an unexpected ally in their fight to pass a federal data privacy law in the form of Apple CEO Tim Cook. In an exclusive chat with Marc Benioff, Tim said, “privacy is very important to us, we view it as a fundamental human right”.

During the conversation, Cook discussed a multitude of topics, including data privacy, artificial intelligence, the environment, Steve Jobs, and Android. Tim also told Marc how Salesforce and Apple could come together to “ignite productivity” and learn what’s best for each one’s respective businesses.

The two also spoke about how the ecosystem is continually improving through innovation. Marco Benioff, Salesforce Co-CEO, said that he uses his phone to run his business and has been doing so for years. He said; “I don’t even own a computer anymore; I don’t need one.”

Cook stressed that Apple isn’t just concerned with complying with regulations but rather aims to go above and beyond by challenging itself to offer the consumers very best. He also mentioned that Apple’s primary objective was "making the world's best products and enriching people's lives."

Cook exclaimed the importance of continuous innovation while staying true to the company’s values. He explained the importance of embedding privacy into every Apple product. He said; “We looked into the mirror hard because we wanted to be a steward of the earth.”

Tim couldn’t resist taking a quick jibe at Apple’s immediate rival Google, staying; “If you have an Android, we do recycle those at the Apple Store.” However, this isn’t the first time Tim has taken jabs at rivals. In past instances or events, Cook has expressed concerns over the growing breach of data and privacy, comparing both the Android and iOS platforms. He has also called into question Google and Facebook’s data protection policies.