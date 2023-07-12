This Pakistani family holds Guinness World Record for sharing the same birthday

All nine members of the Mangi family were born on August 1 (Image credit: Guinness World Records)

Nine members of the Mangi family from Pakistan share more than a surname – they also share the same birthday, a feat which has led to their unique world record. According to Guinness World Records, Ameer Ali, his wife Khudeja, and their seven children were all born on August 1. This is a world record for the most family members born on the same day.

Ameer and Khudeja are parents to seven children, aged between 19 to 30. Their first child, Sindhoo, was born on August 1, 1992. Female twins Sasui and Sapna, Aamir, Ambar, and male twins Ammar and Ahmar followed over the years – all born on August 1 of different years.

Remarkably enough, none of the seven children were delivered prematurely via caesarean section, nor was Khudeja’s labour ever induced early. Ameer Ali, based in Larkana, said the births were all natural and they did not plan for their kids to be born on the same day.

He said he was “surprised and delighted” when his first child, Sindhoo, was born on the same day that he and his wife celebrated their birthday on. Each successive birth gave him more reasons to be surprised.

Even more remarkably, the couple had two sets of twins sharing the same birthday. Having two sets of twins is rare enough in itself, but to have two sets of twins with the same birthday is almost unheard-of.

Ameer and Khudeja’s first set of twins, Sasui and Sapna, was born in 1998. Five years later, twin boys Ammar and Ahmar followed. The Mangi siblings also hold the Guinness World Record for the most siblings born on the same day.

August 1 is naturally a special day in the Mangi household. “Earlier we used to celebrate our birthdays in a simple manner, but now we do it a lot more and with a lot of happiness,” said Sasui.

All nine family members share one cake rather than cutting individual cakes.