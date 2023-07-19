This Meru cab driver returned a lost phone to a passenger. See viral post

The details of the entire incident were shared by Samuel in the post along with a picture of Mondal giving the phone to Vivek. (Image: @IamShajanSamuel/Twitter)

A cab driver who went out of his way to return a commuter’s mobile phone is earning plaudits online. A post regarding the same was shared on Twitter by a fitness coach named Shajan Samuel. The viral post gave details about the night of the incident and the driver’s gesture is winning hearts on social media.

What so happened that Samuel and his colleague Vivek booked a Meru cab at Delhi airport. Vivek unfortunately forgot his phone in the car and the duo didn’t have the driver’s contact details. They lost all hope of getting the device back.

However, the driver named Hiralal Mondal came all the way back to the hotel to return the phone. Such a relief!

The details of the entire incident were shared by Samuel in the post along with a picture of Mondal giving the phone to Vivek.

"@MeruCabs, employees like Hiralal are an asset to your company. Hiralal has done this before as well, when a foreigner lost his wallet, he returned that back too. Humanity is in his blood. Please take good care of him," Samuel wrote in the caption of the post.

Netizens were quick to praise Mondal’s integrity and humanity in the comments section.

“These are gems in today's world! I wish him the best,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “It's nice to see such honesty in this day and age. Good to acknowledge and appreciate good deeds.”

A user even called him a “hira (diamond)”. Hiralal is real a hira. He has proven himself. I really appreciate his honesty and wishing for his great success.

“India and the Indians are wonderful,” a fourth user remarked.

Some people asked Samuel to compensate Mondal for his gesture.

“Should give him atleast 2000,” a user commented.

Another user commented, “Appreciation is good, but also reward him with real money.”

Samuel also mentioned that he had passed on all the kind remarks to Mondal. “I did share all your responses with Hiralal. He is happy. Kindness cannot be taught in any school, you either have it or don't,” he wrote in another tweet.

Meru cabs took note of the post as well and reacted to Samuel’s post. “We take pride in our driver partners who consistently exemplify our core values. Providing exceptional customer service is something we always strive for. We truly appreciate @IamShajanSamuel's kind acknowledgment. Keep riding with Meru!” the company wrote.