This Forbes billionaire, 76, once worked as a Playboy Bunny

Diane Hendricks, who owns the building supply company ABC Supply and is a single mother to seven children, has a net worth of $15 billion. (Photo credit: Screengrab from instagram.com/diane__hendricks).

Forbes recently released a list of wealthiest women billionaires, many of whom made it to the top almost on their own by facing numerous roadblocks along the way.

Among them, the most intriguing story was of 76-year-old Diane Hendricks, who emerged as the richest billionaire for a sixth consecutive year. Hendricks, who owns the building supply company ABC Supply and is a single mother to seven children, has a net worth of $15 billion.

However, the journey to the top for Hendricks has been anything but easy. In the 1960s, she worked as a Playboy Bunny in Wisconsin.

The job helped Hendricks make ends meet for her and her child, who she had after she got pregnant at the age of 17.

"I don’t hide the fact. It’s a glorified waitress. I was over there for about a year, making enough money to raise a son," Hendricks told Forbes.

Hendricks' is not the only story of a woman who has become a billionaire by taking the difficult route. Judy Love, who finished second on the same list, has a worth of $10.2 billion but during the initial part of her journey to the top, she leased out a gas station with her husband.

Some of the other billionaires in the list are Judy Faulkner (net worth of $7.4 billion), Lynda Resnick ($5.3 billion), Thai Lee ($4.8 billion) and Gail Miller ($3.2 billion).

Also read: Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath are new entrants on the Forbes billionaires list 2023. They rank at...