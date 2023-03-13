TCS debuts on Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers

TCS has hired more than 21,000 people over the last three years. They collaborate with global teams to help customers innovate, transform, and grow.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been featured on the Forbes annual list of America’s Best Large Employers.

The list was made out of an independent survey of 45,000 employees working for American companies with more than 1,000 employees, according to a company press release.

“TCS has focused on creating an employee-friendly workplace that fosters innovation and empowers people to grow both personally and professionally. We will continue to invest in our people and culture to ensure that TCS remains one of the best employers in the US and around the world," said TCS North America Chairman Suresh Muthuswami.

The software major has hired more than 21,000 people over the last three years. They collaborate with global teams to help customers innovate, transform, and grow. Their clients include nearly half the Fortune 500 companies – in industries ranging from banking and financial services to retail, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, and travel, the release said.

Recently, Fortune magazine included TCS in its 2023 list of the World's Most Admired Companies , CareerBliss affirmed TCS on its 50 Happiest Companies of 2023 list, the Top Employers Institute lauded the company for building a diverse workforce and nurturing the next generation of America’s tech talent, and Forbes recognized it as one of the Best Employers in the State of New York in 2022.

The Tata Group company is an IT services, consulting and business solutions provider that has partnered with many global businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years.