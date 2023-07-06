This company gave its staff 9 days off to 'recharge': 'We prioritise our team's well-being'

The nine-day paid holiday The break was appreciated by a number of professionals. (Representational image)

Amid news of layoffs and employees struggling to manage a work-life balance after being called back to work from the office, a US company has been lauded for its decision to give all its staff a nine-day break to "rest and recharge."

In an internal email that has been circulating on social media, HackerRank, a software development company based in California, made the announcement of a company-wide paid time off during the first week of July.

"We wanted to give you a heads-up that HackerRank will be on a company-wide PTO the first week of July. From July the 1st to the 9th, our team and all of HackerRank will be taking a break to rest and recharge," the email stated.

To ensure that employees don't take work home and carry out official duties during the break, HackerRank admitted that there will be delays, but the company chose to go ahead with the break anyway because they prioritise the employees' well-being. "During this time emails, interviews, and updates on applications will be delayed through our time off. We appreciate your understanding as we prioritise our team's well-being," the internal email read, adding that all communications made during the break will be dealt with from July 10, after their return.

The Fourth of July is a national holiday in the US commemorating the Declaration of Independence and interestingly, HackerRank announced only a four-day break on social media.

The break was appreciated by a number of professionals.

"Great Initiative! Mental health should always be a priority," business analyst Aditi Jain wrote on LinkedIn. "It's great to see companies like HackerRank recognizing the importance of work-life balance and prioritizing the well-being of their employees," technical blogger Saurabh Dahibhate added.

But some pointed out that with a long weekend and the Fourth of July holiday, the company only made the best out of an opportunity.

"We have a long weekend starting today and there are also public holidays here in the USA. Your company is following the opportunistic motto, 'Mauka dekh k chauka'," LinkedIn user Kartik Nimbalkar commented. An Indian associate of HackerRank, however, pointed out that due to the break, even employees in India will get to enjoy the time off.

