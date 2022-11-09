The mystery of the large white blob found on UK beach has been solved

A large white blob was found on a Cornish beach (Image credit: Helen Marlow/Facebook)

A shapeless white blob found washed up on a UK beach had left experts puzzled, but the mystery has been solved.

According to Ladbible, Helen Marlow was walking on Marazion beach, near Penzance in Cornwall, when she stumbled up the huge mass. It measured approximately five-feet across and was 30 to 40 cm thick.

“I had no idea what it was, it just looked like a huge mass of something organic,” the 50-year-old told Cornwall Live. “My dog went wild, it seemed quite fresh with no distinctive tears or damage and had no nasty smell. I really had no idea.”

She posted photos of the shapeless, faceless blob on social media, hoping someone would help her in identifying the object. The pictures quickly went viral on Facebook as puzzled users tried to guess what the mass could be.

Marlow shared the pictures on the Facebook page of British Marine Life Study Society to see if anyone had leads.

“It appears to have a rope attached, must be a weather balloon or similar,” one person wrote.

“I'd say placenta, looks like a horse placenta but much bigger,” another said. “Whale placenta,” a third guessed.

A spokesperson for the Marine Strandings Network later confirmed to Cornwall Live that the blob was actually the decomposed gut or stomach of a whale.