The first ever YouTube video was uploaded 17 years ago in April. Watch it here

A still from YouTube co-founder Javed Karim's video 'Me at the zoo'.

YouTube, founded on February 15, 2005, had its first ever video uploaded on April 23, 2005 -- exactly 17 years ago. Well, almost.

YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim posted the 18-second video, titled "Me at the zoo" and it has since garnered more than 20 million views and has 11 million "likes" .

Karim's channel, which has close to 3 million subscribers, never uploaded any other video.

Watch it here: As the title suggested, "Me at the zoo" is a video of Karim standing in front of elephants' enclosure at the zoo. "Alright," he begins. "So here we are, in front of the elephants."

"The cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long, um, trunks. And that's, that's cool." And that's all the 18-second video is all about.



