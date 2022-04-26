The first ever YouTube video was uploaded 17 years ago in April. Watch it here

Watch it here:As the title suggested, "Me at the zoo" is a video of Karim standing in front of elephants' enclosure at the zoo. "Alright," he begins. "So here we are, in front of the elephants."
Later, Karim and other co-founders sold the platform for $1.65 billion to Google.YouTube has said that billion of users visit the platform every month and over one billion hours of content is viewed daily.
To curb this in India, the government recently blocked 16 YouTube channels, including six operating from Pakistan, and a Facebook account for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order.
The blocked YouTube channels and the Facebook account had a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore and were spreading "false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India”, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry statement said.
"None of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the ministry as required under Rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021," it said.
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes