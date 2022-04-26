English
    The first ever YouTube video was uploaded 17 years ago in April. Watch it here

    As the title suggested, "Me at the zoo" is a video of YouTube co-founder Javed Karim standing in front of...

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST
    A still from YouTube co-founder Javed Karim's video 'Me at the zoo'.

    YouTube, founded on February 15, 2005, had its first ever video uploaded on April 23, 2005 -- exactly 17 years ago. Well, almost.


    YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim posted the 18-second video, titled "Me at the zoo" and it has since garnered more than 20 million views and has 11 million "likes" .


    Karim's channel, which has close to 3 million subscribers, never uploaded any other video.


    Watch it here:

    As the title suggested, "Me at the zoo" is a video of Karim standing in front of elephants' enclosure at the zoo. "Alright," he begins. "So here we are, in front of the elephants."
    "The cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long, um, trunks. And that's, that's cool." And that's all the 18-second video is all about.



    Later, Karim and other co-founders sold the platform for $1.65 billion to Google.

    YouTube has said that billion of users visit the platform every month and over one billion hours of content is viewed daily.
    In the past decade and a half while YouTube has become a hub for all kinds of content, there has been a surge in hate speech videos and a platform to spread fake news and misinformation.



    To curb this in India, the government recently blocked 16 YouTube channels, including six operating from Pakistan, and a Facebook account for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order.

    The blocked YouTube channels and the Facebook account had a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore and were spreading "false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India”, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry statement said.

    "None of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the ministry as required under Rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021," it said.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 04:45 pm
