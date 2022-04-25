English
    Govt blocks 16 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation

    The blocked YouTube channels and the Facebook account had a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore and were spreading "false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India”, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry statement said.

    PTI
    April 25, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
    Representative image

    The government on Monday blocked 16 YouTube channels, including six operating from Pakistan, and a Facebook account for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order, an official statement said.

    "None of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the ministry as required under Rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021," it said.



    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Information and Broadcasting ministry #YouTube
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 06:36 pm
