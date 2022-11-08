English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    T20 World Cup Super 12 batting stats: Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli lead batters guild

    T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are unsurprisingly topping the batting charts, thanks to their exploits in the Super 12 stage for India.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    November 08, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST
    (Image source: Twitter/@surya_14kumar)

    (Image source: Twitter/@surya_14kumar)

    The T20 World Cup is now at the business end of the tournament with only four teams left standing. Group toppers New Zealand and India will battle against Pakistan and England, respectively, with all four teams equally poised for ultimate glory. These teams have reached the stage with a mix of team effort and individual brilliance.

    Let us look at the main batting stats from the Super 12 stage. The stats are taking into account only the 5 matches that were played in the stage and not the first-round qualifiers some of the teams participated in.

    asia cup points table 0811

    asia cup points table 08114

    asia cup points table 08112

    Close
    asia cup points table 08113
    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    Tags: #cricket #Super 12 #Suryakumar Yadav #T20 World Cup 2022 #Virat Kohli
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 12:50 pm