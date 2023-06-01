Swiggy's outgoing CTO Dale Vaz pens heartfelt note to mark end of '5 years of a magical run'

Dale Vaz joined Swiggy in July 2018 and quickly climbed the ranks to become the CTO in February 2020. (Image credit: Dale Vaz/Twitter)

Dale Vaz, the outgoing chief technology officer (CTO) at Swiggy, shared a heartfelt note at the end of his last working day at the company. Calling his five-year stint a "magical run", Vaz said he would continue to cheer for Swiggy from the sidelines.

"And so it ends. Five years of a magical run at Swiggy came to an end today, as I logged out of my system for the last time," he tweeted. "I'll be cheering on from the sidelines and can't wait to see what's next for Swiggy and its customers!"

Vaz also thanked his co-workers for their support and especially Swiggy co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety for "being an amazing leader". "While there are too many people that I have to thank, I did want to give a shout-out to Sriharsha Majety for being an amazing leader and my manager. The trust and autonomy that he gave, empowered me to achieve what little I could at Swiggy. Thank you Harsha!" he wrote.

Before signing off, Dale Vaz also listed out the company's achievements during his tenure which included getting EBITDA profitability on food and building a billion-dollar Instamart business from scratch. EBITDA is the net income (earnings) with interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation added back.

Vaz said that Swiggy also managed to build India's only hyperlocal multi-category platform that supports disparate businesses such as food, Grocery, genie, minis, dineout, meat, alcohol, all from the same tech platform.

"(The company) scaled 10X on order volume with low latency and high availability," he tweeted. Deployed 140+ AI models to transform Swiggy into an AI-first company."

The role of the CTO will now be taken over by Madhusudhan Rao, who has been with the company for over four years. Meanwhile, Vaz is looking forward to building his own wealth-tech startup and has already raised $7-10 million from Accel and Elevation Capital for it.

With more than two decades of experience, Vaz joined Swiggy in July 2018 and quickly climbed the ranks to become the CTO in February 2020. Prior to joining Swiggy, he spent more than 10 years at Amazon. Before his tenure at Amazon, Vaz worked for Infosys in the US for six years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Read more: Swiggy sees two VP-level exits within a month