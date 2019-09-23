Netizens laud PM Modi for his noble gesture just as he landed in the US for Howdy, Modi!

Modi's act of picking up the fallen flower was widely appreciated by netizens who pointed out that the Prime Minister practices what he preaches
A recent turn of events in the United States has proven that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is indeed a man of his words. Right after his arrival in the US on September 21 for the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, he sent across a silent but strong message on cleanliness.
After his jet landed on the George Bush Intercontinental Airport for the mega community event, dignitaries from the country presented a bouquet of flowers to PM Modi. However, one flower fell off the bouquet. Almost instinctively, Modi then stooped down and picked it up himself.The spontaneity of the gesture was widely appreciated by netizens who pointed out that the Prime Minister, who will be awarded the ‘Global Goalkeepers Award’ by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his contributions in the field of sanitation, does indeed practice what he preaches.
Our Prime Minister @narendramodi
Our Pride
He bent down to pick the fallen flower. I have never seen a leader do this. That shows his simplicity. Wow!!!
— Vidyasagar Jagadeesan (@jvidyasagar) September 22, 2019
Where PM Narendra Modi spontaneously picks up a flower or a stem, which had fallen on the ground from a bouquet presented to him, and hands it over to his security staff. Simplicity! #ModiInUSA #HowdyMody
— Kumar Shakti Shekhar (@ShaktiShekhar) September 21, 2019
My god no leader does that.
— Sumann Sharrma (@SumannSharrma) September 22, 2019
A part of that bouquet fallen on ground was picked up by NAMO
Such is the down to earth nature of our PM that he doesn't even cares for any protocol.
My PM, my pride
— Dr. Saagar Anand (@saagar_anand) September 21, 2019