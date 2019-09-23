App
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Netizens laud PM Modi for his noble gesture just as he landed in the US for Howdy, Modi!

Modi's act of picking up the fallen flower was widely appreciated by netizens who pointed out that the Prime Minister practices what he preaches

Jagyaseni Biswas

A recent turn of events in the United States has proven that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is indeed a man of his words. Right after his arrival in the US on September 21 for the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, he sent across a silent but strong message on cleanliness.

After his jet landed on the George Bush Intercontinental Airport for the mega community event, dignitaries from the country presented a bouquet of flowers to PM Modi. However, one flower fell off the bouquet. Almost instinctively, Modi then stooped down and picked it up himself.

The spontaneity of the gesture was widely appreciated by netizens who pointed out that the Prime Minister, who will be awarded the ‘Global Goalkeepers Award’ by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his contributions in the field of sanitation, does indeed practice what he preaches.





 

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #PM Modi #Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

