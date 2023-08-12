Sudha Murty, Shankar Mahadevan included in panel to help prepare new NCERT books

Sudha Murty will be a part of the panel constituted to help revise textbooks that would be used by NCERT.

Infosys Foundation Chairman Sudha Murty was chosen as part of a 19-member panel constituted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to help revise textbooks, as per new curriculum, officials said.

The panel, which is called the National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC), will be headed by the chancellor of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) MC Pant and will prepare textbooks for classes 3-12. Some of the other members in the panel include economist Sanjeev Samyal and music composer Shankar Mahadevan.

The panel will be mandated to help develop the textbooks and other learning materials, which would be used by NCERT, as per the terms of reference, a senior official said.

"The NSTC will be assisted by Curricular Area Groups (CAGs) in the development of the teaching-learning material for each curricular area. These groups will include appropriate experts for the said subject, and will be formed by the chairperson and the co-Chairperson of NSTC, with the assistance of NCERT," the official said.

The exclusion of many topics from NCERT textbooks in May caused a controversy, at the heart of which was the fact that while the changes made as part of a rationalisation exercise were notified, some of the controversial deletions were not mentioned leading to allegations about a bid to delete these portions surreptitiously.

(With inputs from PTI).

Also read: Sudha Murty says for her, 'money is not that important'. Watch