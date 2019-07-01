App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Story-based PUBG game will be developed by makers of Call of Duty

A narrative-based PUBG game will require a complete overhaul.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In terms of battle royale games or any games for that matter; it doesn’t get any bigger than Players Unknown Battlegrounds or as it is better known “PUBG”.

PUBG draws inspiration from Counter-Strike, in that it neglects the single player or story mode and gets right into the multiplayer action. However, a recent announcement is set to change that.

The PUBG Corporation recently announced Sledgehammer Games co-founder Glen Schofield would lead a new studio called Striking Distance. The studio would be working on an “an original narrative experience”, set within the PUBG universe. The latest iteration of PUBG will get a story-based, campaign mode.

While there isn’t any announcement whether or not gameplay will change the new story mode; it’s safe to say that the PUBG Corporation has chosen the right man for the job.

Glen Schofield has some experience with story-based games. He is best known for spread heading the work on Call of Duty games, ranging from Modern Warfare 3 to WWII, which released in 2017. Schofield also led the development team behind Dead Space during his time at Visceral Games.

A story-based version of the battle royale may triumph by simply riding on the back of PUBG’s immense success. However, Striking Distance will have to make changes to gameplay as well as other aspects of the game to keep players engaged.

Players Unknown Battlegrounds thrives because of its multiplayer environment. By taking away that environment, you take away the USP of the game. A single player mode will require developers to create a new USP for the game, and similar graphics and gameplay as the multiplayer version isn’t going to cut it.

Upcoming first-person shooters like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will make things all the more difficult. PUBG Corporation will have to give gamers a compelling and engaging story coupled with improved graphics and gameplay to compete in the single player arena.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 02:47 pm

tags #gaming #PUBG #Technology

