Twitter’s new CEO could be this close associate of Elon Musk

Steve Davis was tasked with massively cutting costs at Twitter.

Twitter could get a new CEO by the end of 2023, Elon Musk announced in February, not long after social media users voted through an online poll for him to leave.

Since then, anticipation has been building about who would replace him. Could Jack Dorsey come back on board or Parag Agarwal be asked to return as CEO, after being sacked by Musk?

But within Twitter, another person is being seen as the possible successor -- Steve Davis, CEO of The Boring Company.

Davis, who leads Musk's tunnel construction venture, has been actively involved in Twitter's overhaul. Tasked with cutting costs, he helped with the latest round of terminations at Twitter, in which many top-level employees were sacked, The Platformer reported.

Twitter employee, seen sleeping on office floor in viral pic, has now been laid off

Davis exceeded expectations by cutting nearly $1 billion in Twitter costs and emulated Musk's hardcore work ethic -- sleeping in office, along with his partner and infant son.

Speculation is growing that he will be rewarded with the CEO position, according to The Platformer.

Davis was himself an entrepreneur once, having opened a bar in Washington, D.C after completing his Ph.D, Insider reported. It was one of first businesses in the US capital to accept bitcoin.

He would go on to work for SpaceX and also set up a frozen yogurt store.

It was perhaps because of his interesting work history that Davis was hand-picked by Musk to lead The Boring Company -- that plans to transform commuting.

He was still tested rigorously. According to an anecdote from a book on Musk's futuristic plans, Davis was told to make a component worth $120,000 part with only $5,000.

It took him months to complete the task, but he did that with even less -- $3,900.