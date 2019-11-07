Spotted! 'Yamraj' teaching local train commuters about dangers of crossing tracks

Years of recorded announcements and fines could not do much to stop people from crossing railway tracks instead of using the foot overbridges (FOBs). So, the Western Railways adopted a fresh and catchy method to train and sensitise people about the perils of crossing railway tracks.

In the awareness campaign launched by the Western Railway on November 6, a man dressed as Yamraj, the God of Death, was carrying people who try to cross unmanned tracks, to safety. It was carried out at the busy Mumbai local platforms of Malad and Andheri, where people frequently jump onto tracks to cross over to another platform and save a few minutes.

The results are often fatal!



अगर पटरी पार करोगे तो मैं तुम्हें अपने साथ ले जाऊँगा -said Yamraj during the awareness drive against Trespassing by RPF/WR in slum areas adjoining Railway tracks for saving precious lives&injuries to the people who trespass. पटरी पार करना खतरनाक ही नहीं अपितु कानूनन जुर्म भी है। pic.twitter.com/SdHytaaVn4

— Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 7, 2019

Therefore, adopting a satirical approach, Western Railway authorities dressed up a jawan from the Railway Police Force (RPF) as ‘Yamraj’ to educate daily local train passengers of the danger.

After lifting people jumping onto tracks to safety, the jawan and his colleagues patiently made each person understand why people are discouraged from crossing unmanned railway tracks.

The campaign drew much attention, thanks to the costume of the RPF personnel, attracting small crowds every time.

The Ministry of Railways also backed the initiative and tweeted a few pictures of the jawan wearing the Yamraj costume carrying offenders on his shoulder right back to the platforms.



अनाधिकृत रूप से पटरी पार ना करें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है ।

अगर आप अनाधिकृत तरीक़े से पटरी को पार करते हैं तो सामने यमराज खड़े हैं । मुंबई में पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा आरपीएफ के साथ मिलकर 'यमराज' के कैरेक्टर के माध्यम से लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/UM5O5OYQIR — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 7, 2019

The pictures shared by the ministry were accompanied by a witty caption that read: “If you cross the track in an unauthorized way, then Yamraj will be standing in front of you.”