you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spotted! 'Yamraj' teaching local train commuters about dangers of crossing tracks

Western Railway authorities dressed up a jawan from the Railway Police Force (RPF) as ‘Yamraj’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Years of recorded announcements and fines could not do much to stop people from crossing railway tracks instead of using the foot overbridges (FOBs). So, the Western Railways adopted a fresh and catchy method to train and sensitise people about the perils of crossing railway tracks.

In the awareness campaign launched by the Western Railway on November 6, a man dressed as Yamraj, the God of Death, was carrying people who try to cross unmanned tracks, to safety. It was carried out at the busy Mumbai local platforms of Malad and Andheri, where people frequently jump onto tracks to cross over to another platform and save a few minutes.

The results are often fatal!

Therefore, adopting a satirical approach, Western Railway authorities dressed up a jawan from the Railway Police Force (RPF) as ‘Yamraj’ to educate daily local train passengers of the danger.

After lifting people jumping onto tracks to safety, the jawan and his colleagues patiently made each person understand why people are discouraged from crossing unmanned railway tracks.

The campaign drew much attention, thanks to the costume of the RPF personnel, attracting small crowds every time.

The Ministry of Railways also backed the initiative and tweeted a few pictures of the jawan wearing the Yamraj costume carrying offenders on his shoulder right back to the platforms.

The pictures shared by the ministry were accompanied by a witty caption that read: “If you cross the track in an unauthorized way, then Yamraj will be standing in front of you.”

 

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #Mumbai local trains #Western Railway

